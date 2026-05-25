Commonwealth Games-bound pole vaulters break national record, face transport woes

Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, who recently broke the national pole vault record at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi, faced a logistical nightmare after their historic win. The duo cleared a height of 5.45m, breaking the previous record of 5.41m and qualifying for the Commonwealth Games with ease. However, after their victory, they were seen pleading with an e-rickshaw driver to carry their fiberglass poles.

Equipment transport The poles were finally tied securely to the vehicle The athletes had to convince the driver that their poles were made of plastic before he agreed to carry them. The poles were then tied securely to the vehicle for safe transit. This incident highlights the ongoing transportation woes faced by Indian athletes such as Dev and Kuldeep in niche sports like pole vaulting, which require specialized and fragile equipment.

Past incidents Transport issues with equipment This is not the first time Dev and Kuldeep have faced transport issues with their equipment. Last year, Dev had to travel without his poles to the Federation Cup in Kochi as airlines refused to carry them. His coach, Ghanshyam, had to take them separately by train. Earlier this year, Dev and Kuldeep were stranded at Panvel station after railway officials refused to allow transportation of their fiberglass poles despite government clearance.

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