Kieron Pollard appointed MI head coach, replaces Mahela Jayawardene
What's the story
Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He takes over from Mahela Jayawardene, who parted ways with the franchise earlier this month. Pollard said he was honored to take on this role and emphasized his deep connection with MI and its fans.
Career trajectory
Pollard played 189 matches for MI
Pollard has been a one-team player in IPL, representing MI from 2010 to 2022.
He played 189 matches for the franchise, scoring 3,412 runs and taking 69 wickets.
Pollard was part of the team during its five title-winning seasons: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
After retiring as a player in IPL after the last season (2022), he became MI's batting coach.
Coaching philosophy
I understand what MI stands for: Pollard
Pollard expressed his commitment to MI's legacy as a coach.
He said he understands what the franchise stands for and the responsibility of representing it.
"I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team's legacy," he said.
The West Indies all-rounder also thanked Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and the entire MI family for their trust in him.
Trust and belief
Nita Ambani backs Pollard
Nita Ambani, co-owner of MI, expressed her confidence in Pollard. She said he has become an integral part of the MI family over the past 16 years.
"As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments," she said. "I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role."
The franchise last won the IPL title in 2020.