Prabhsimran Singh hammers his 8th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh made his presence felt with a clutch 51-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The senior PBKS batter handed his side a strong start alongside Priyansh Arya in a 220-run chase at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Prabhsimran was dismissed in the 9th over with PBKS being 117/2.
Knock
Prabhsimran shines for the Kings
Prabhsimran and Arya dominated the powerplay, adding 93 runs. After Arya's blistering start in the 1st over, Prabhsimran also didn't hold back. He targeted both Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga. Prabhsimran managed 41 runs off 18 balls inside the powerplay. Arya was dismissed after the duo's 99-run stand. In the 9th over, Prabhsimran completed his fifty before being dismissed by Shivang Kumar.
Stats
22nd fifty for Prabhsimran in T20s
Prabhsimran's knock had 4 sixes and 4 fours. He struck at 204. Prabhsimran now owns 1,436 runs from 55 IPL matches at 26.59. This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1). Against SRH, Prabhsimran has 209 runs from 8 matches at 26.12 (50s: 2). Overall in T20s, Prabhsimran has amassed 3,286 runs at 31. He clocked his 22nd fifty (100s: 2), as per ESPNcricinfo.