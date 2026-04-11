Prabhsimran Singh hammers his 8th half-century in IPL: Key stats

Knock

Prabhsimran shines for the Kings

Prabhsimran and Arya dominated the powerplay, adding 93 runs. After Arya's blistering start in the 1st over, Prabhsimran also didn't hold back. He targeted both Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga. Prabhsimran managed 41 runs off 18 balls inside the powerplay. Arya was dismissed after the duo's 99-run stand. In the 9th over, Prabhsimran completed his fifty before being dismissed by Shivang Kumar.