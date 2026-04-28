Prabhsimran Singh slams his fourth half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh continues his blazing run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Prabhsimran hammered a 44-ball 59 against Rajasthan Royals in Match 40, adding crucial stands with Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, and Shreyas Iyer. Notably, the PBKS opener now has four 50-plus scores in his last five IPL innings. Here are the key stats.

Knock 35-ball fifty from Prabhsimran Prabhsimran started cautiously as Priyansh Arya attacked the RR seamers. The former was at 15 (12) at one stage. While Prabhsimran held his fort, Arya and, later, Cooper Connolly attacked from the other end. It was only in the 11th over that Prabhsimran smashed Jofra Archer for 2 successive boundaries. In the next over, he reached his half-century off 35 balls.

Information Prabhsimran falls to Yash Raj Punia Prabhsimran, who was later joined by Shreyas Iyer, fell to Yash Raj Punja in the 14th over. The former, who played a rash stroke, departed for 59 off 44 balls. His knock had 6 fours and a six.

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Numbers Third-most 50-plus scores for PBKS According to Cricbuzz, Prabhsimran now has the third-most 50-plus scores for PBKS in the IPL (12). He surpassed Chris Gayle (11) and is only behind KL Rahul (21) and Shaun Marsh (25).

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