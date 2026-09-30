Pragyan Ojha set to become India's new chief selector?
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha is likely to take over as the country's next chief selector, PTI reported on Tuesday. The 40-year-old is believed to be serving as interim head of a four-member selection committee, with Ajit Agarkar's tenure at the business end. Ojha reportedly had a lengthy discussion with India head coach Gautam Gambhir in Guwahati on Tuesday, along with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, and RP Singh.
Selection duties
Ojha takes interim charge after Agarkar's exit
Ojha, who has represented India in 24 Tests, took interim charge of the selection committee in Agarkar's absence. The latter's tenure is set to officially end on October 4.
Meanwhile, Ojha is now poised to take over as the full-time chief selector.
The selection committee has a busy schedule ahead, with India set to play five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests during their New Zealand tour.
Tour details
New Zealand tour schedule
India's New Zealand tour will kick off with a five-match T20I series, the first match of which will be played in Christchurch on October 22.
This will be followed by another five-match ODI series from November 4 onward.
The two-match Test series will begin on November 19 in Wellington.
The selectors also have to finalize the India A squad for a three-Test tour of New Zealand starting October 24.
Career
A look at Ojha's career
Ojha, who was a specialist left-arm spinner, made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in the 2008 Asia Cup in Karachi. His Test debut was against Sri Lanka in 2009, wherein he scalped four wickets.
He was named Player of the Match in his last Test appearance in 2013, which was also Sachin Tendulkar's final Test.
Overall, he finished with 113 wickets in Tests, 21 in ODIs, and 10 in T20Is.