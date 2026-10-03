Asian Games: Pranavi Urs scripts history with gold medal
What's the story
Pranavi Urs has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. The 23-year-old from Mysore held on to a narrow one-stroke lead in the final round, finishing with a total score of 15-under 265 over four days. Her performance also helped India secure silver in the team event, along with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.
Historic win
I didn't know I won until...: Pranavi
Pranavi started the final round on a shaky note, but made a stunning comeback with three birdies after a triple bogey on the third hole.
She said she didn't know if she had won or would have to go into a playoff until Singapore's Shannon Tan congratulated her.
"I honestly didn't know I won until Shannon said well done," Pranavi said after her historic win.
Personal significance
It was my mom's dream, says Pranavi
The gold medal held special meaning for Pranavi as it was her mother's dream to see her daughter represent India and hear the national anthem on a podium.
"I'm glad I could do it in front of them. It was just for them," she said.
Her family followed the final round through a group chat with Pranavi's request to record their reaction if she won.
Increased visibility
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh texted me, reveals Pranavi
Pranavi's historic win has also drawn more attention to Indian golf.
She revealed that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had texted her on the day of her victory.
"It's nice to kind of have that attention, and I think it's so much deserved attention for the sport," Pranavi said, highlighting the importance of her achievement in promoting Indian golf.