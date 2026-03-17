'Test cricket most beautiful format,' says Pratika Rawal

Team India opener Pratika Rawal has called for an increase in Women's Test matches, calling the format "the most beautiful." The 25-year-old made her WTest debut in Australia earlier this month and scored a composed half-century. She emphasized how the red-ball format continues to shape her game and mindset. "Test cricket is the most beautiful format," she told PTI during the Sports Journalists Federation of India conference hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association on Monday.

Influences Rawal inspired by legends' Test performances Rawal credited her father and coach for instilling the importance of performing well in Test cricket from a young age. She said that when you are "groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favorite format." The Indian batter also revealed how she was inspired by watching some of the greatest players like Sir Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Ricky Ponting play Test cricket.

Advocacy More Test matches, better players Rawal stressed on the need for more opportunities in the ultimate format, highlighting its impact beyond just cricketing skills. "The more Test matches we play, the better it will be," she said. "The experience of playing Test cricket not only improves you as a cricketer but also helps you grow as an individual." Notably, Rawal made her WTest debut in the recently concluded one-off game against Australia in Perth. She scored a second-innings half-century despite India's defeat.

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