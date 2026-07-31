Boxer Preeti Pawar enters CWG final, to face Canada's Delgado
What's the story
Indian boxer Preeti Pawar has stormed into the final of the Commonwealth Games. The Asian Games bronze medalist outclassed Zambia's Catherine Mwape in a one-sided semifinal bout, winning by a convincing 5-0 margin. Preeti's effective counter-attacks and strategic maneuvers proved too much for her opponent, who struggled to keep up throughout the match.
Tactical brilliance
Preeti outclassed Mwape in a 1-sided semifinal bout
Preeti, a 22-year-old from Bhiwani, strategically drew Mwape into her counter-attacks. Her left straight was particularly effective throughout the bout.
The Indian boxer dominated the match, with all five judges scoring it 10-8 in her favor during the second round.
Mwape struggled to connect and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.
Final showdown
Preeti set to take on Canada's Scarlett Delgado
With her semifinal victory, Preeti has set up a clash with Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the gold-medal bout.
Delgado had defeated England's Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal match.
After her win against Mwape, Preeti expressed her happiness and determination to give her best for the gold medal.
"I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches," she told PTI after the match.