Preeti Pawar wins India's first-ever boxing gold at CWG 2026
What's the story
Preeti Pawar has made history by winning India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She achieved this feat by defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final. The match took place at SEC Hall 5 on Saturday and was a one-sided affair with all five judges scoring it unanimously in favor of Preeti.
Match details
A dominating performance from Preeti
Preeti's performance in the final was nothing short of clinical.
She dominated Delgado throughout all three rounds, forcing a standing count in the second round to emphasize her superiority.
The Indian boxer started cautiously as Delgado tried to take an early lead with some quick punches.
However, Preeti quickly found her rhythm and began landing precise counters, effectively using her left hook to take control of the fight.
Final stretch
Preeti's final round was equally impressive
In the final round, Preeti didn't let her opponent back into the contest.
She controlled distance well, mixing sharp left hooks with powerful right hands while keeping Delgado on defense until the final bell.
The unanimous decision confirmed one of India's most convincing boxing victories at these Games and gave India its first boxing gold medal of this edition in Glasgow.
Information
Preeti beat Catherine Mwape in the semis
On Friday, Preeti outclassed Zambia's Catherine Mwape in a one-sided semifinal bout, winning by a convincing 5-0 margin. Preeti's effective counter-attacks and strategic maneuvers proved too much for her opponent, who struggled to keep up throughout the match.
Personal journey
It feels wonderful, says Preeti's mother
Back home in Rohtak, celebrations erupted after Preeti's victory.
Her mother, Salin Devi recalled how her daughter took up boxing almost by chance.
"It feels wonderful. I am truly happy," she said.
Salin revealed that Preeti wasn't keen on boxing initially but was encouraged by her uncle, a boxing coach, to try the sport.