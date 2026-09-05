Tottenham Hotspur's wait for Premier League win this season continues
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur's search for their first Premier League goal of the season continues as they settled for a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest. The result marks the first time in 53 years that Spurs have failed to score in their opening three league matches of a season. The team had suffered defeats against Brentford and Newcastle United in their first two games, raising eyebrows after spending nearly £400 million during the summer transfer window.
Controversial moment
VAR saves Tottenham from 3rd successive defeat this season
The match could have ended in a third consecutive defeat for Spurs if not for VAR's intervention.
Nottingham Forest thought they had scored when Neco Williams bundled the ball home from close range.
However, the goal was ruled out by VAR after it was determined that Williams had handled the ball while trying to head it in on the goal line.
Offensive woes
Spurs fail to score in 1st 3 league games
For the third consecutive league match, Tottenham failed to score and didn't even manage a shot on target this time.
Their season so far reads: five goals conceded and none scored, barring a 5-1 victory over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
The team's top scorer from last season, Richarlison, is training separately from Roberto De Zerbi's first team after rejecting an offer from Everton.
Information
A look at the points table
Spurs are currently placed 17th with one point under their belt from three matches (L2 D1). Forest, on the other hand, are placed 16th. Forest own 2 points from three matches (L1 D2).