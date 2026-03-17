Indian Premier League: Journey of Varun Chakravarthy in numbers
What's the story
Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as one of the most impactful spinners in the Indian Premier League. With his vicious variations, the mystery spinners shot to fame with Kolkata Knight Riders. He is now Team India's mainstay spinner in the shortest format. Chakravarthy is set to bolster the Knight Riders in the impending IPL season. Here, we decode his IPL journey in numbers.
Journey
A look at his journey
Chakravarthy started his IPL journey with Punjab Kings in 2019. He played a solitary match for them before moving to KKR. In his maiden season with KKR (2020), Chakravarthy took 17 wickets at 20.94, including a fifer. He finished with 18 wickets the next year, helping KKR reach the final. Chakravarthy's best season was 2024, when his 21 wickets powered KKR to the title.
Numbers
100 wickets in IPL
After six seasons, Chakravarthy is KKR's third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, only behind Sunil Narine (192) and Andre Russell (122). The mystery spinner has taken 99 wickets from 83 matches at 23.73 for the Knight Riders. One of his IPL wickets came for PBKS. Chakravarthy completed 100 IPL wickets in the 2025 season, taking 2/18 against Chennai Super Kings.
Do you know?
Record fifer for KKR
According to ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy is one of only three players to record a five-wicket haul for KKR in the IPL. He is also the only Indian to do so. Russell and Narine are the others.
Information
Chakravarthy closing in on 200 T20 wickets
In the impending IPL season, Chakravarthy will likely complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He currently has 197 wickets from 150 T20s at an average of 21.26. Notably, 73 of his wickets have come for India at 16.61.