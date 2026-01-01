Mohammad Rizwan suffers another failure in BBL 2025-26: Stats 

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been facing severe criticism for his dismal performance in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). In his latest outing for Melbourne Renegades, Rizwan was dismissed for just six runs against Sydney Sixers at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium. On this note, we dissect his dismal numbers from the ongoing BBL season.

Disappointment Another failure for Rizwan The match against the Sixers was seen as a chance for Rizwan to redeem himself after a disappointing start to his BBL campaign. However, his failure to perform has drawn ire from cricket fans on social media. Batting at number three, he made six off 10 balls as left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis disturbed his stumps.

Tally Two single-digit scores from four games Playing his maiden BBL season, Rizwan was dismissed for four on his debut against Brisbane Heat. His next two outings, both against Hobart Hurricanes, saw the batter throw away his starts as he made 16 and 32. The aforementioned game against the Sixers marked his latest outing, where he scored just six runs. Rizwan's 58 runs in the season have come at an average of 14.50. His strike is a dismal 100.