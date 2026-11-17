These MS Dhoni IPL records are unlikely to be broken
What's the story
MS Dhoni, the legendary cricketer and captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will now take on a new role as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The decision was confirmed by CSK owner N Srinivasan on the deadline day for retentions for IPL 2027. As Dhoni enjoyed a celebrated IPL career, let's look at his records that are unlikely to be broken.
#1
Most runs by a keeper in IPL history
With 278 matches to his name, Dhoni was the most-capped player in IPL history till the start of the 2025 edition, as per Cricinfo.
As he did not play a single game last season, he dropped down to the third spot.
The talisman bowed out with 5,439 IPL runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive.
Meanwhile, 5,321 of Dhoni's IPL runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper.
Dinesh Karthik (4,463) is the only other player with 4,000-plus IPL runs as a gloveman.
#2
Is Dhoni the best lower-order batter in IPL history?
3,683 of Dhoni's IPL runs have come while batting at five or lower.
Ravindra Jadeja (3,004) is the only other player with 3,000-plus runs in this regard.
Dhoni also has the most 50-plus scores in these positions (18).
Among batters with at least 2,000 IPL runs at five or lower, only David Miller (41.5) has a better average than Dhoni's 39.6.
#3
Fifties in every batting position
In his IPL career, Dhoni has scored fifties in as many as five different batting positions - the most for any batter.
He has done it at No. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.
Dhoni's best returns have come at number five, where he averages a fine 47.54 for 1,982 runs (50s: 11).
His highest score of 84* in the tournament came at the number six slot.
#4
Only captain with 100-plus IPL wins
Dhoni holds the record for leading in the most matches in the IPL.
As per Cricinfo, he won 136 of his 235 matches as captain, losing 97. Two matches were washed out.
Dhoni remains the only captain to have won over 100 IPL games.
His win percentage of 57.87 is the highest among captains to have led in more than 60 matches.