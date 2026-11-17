With 278 matches to his name, Dhoni was the most-capped player in IPL history till the start of the 2025 edition, as per Cricinfo.

As he did not play a single game last season, he dropped down to the third spot.

The talisman bowed out with 5,439 IPL runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive.

Meanwhile, 5,321 of Dhoni's IPL runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper.

Dinesh Karthik (4,463) is the only other player with 4,000-plus IPL runs as a gloveman.