IPL 2026: Prince Yadav's three-fer goes in vain against RCB
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) triumphed over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The win was powered by a stellar performance from Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar, who led the chase of a modest target of 147 runs. For LSG, Prince Yadav stood tall with a three-fer. However, his effort went in vain.
Wickets
Three wickets for Yadav
In three overs, Yadav conceded 32 runs and picked three wickets. His economy rate was 10.70. Yadav, who was introduced in the 2nd over, dismissed Phil Salt and conceded 7 runs. His next over saw Kohli hit him for four fours. He was brought back in the 13th over. Rajat Patidar muscled him for a six before getting out next ball. Yadav completed his three-fer by dismissing Jitesh Sharma next.
Information
9 wickets for Yadav in IPL 2026
In 5 matches this season, Yadav owns 9 wickets at 18.22. His economy rate is 9.11. He is tied with Ravi Bishnoi in terms of wickets this season. Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj are the only bowlers with more wickets (10 each).