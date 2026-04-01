IPL 2026: Prince Yadav's three-fer goes in vain against RCB

Wickets

Three wickets for Yadav

In three overs, Yadav conceded 32 runs and picked three wickets. His economy rate was 10.70. Yadav, who was introduced in the 2nd over, dismissed Phil Salt and conceded 7 runs. His next over saw Kohli hit him for four fours. He was brought back in the 13th over. Rajat Patidar muscled him for a six before getting out next ball. Yadav completed his three-fer by dismissing Jitesh Sharma next.