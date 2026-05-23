'I got goosebumps': Prince Yadav on his maiden India call-up 

Prince Yadav, a fast-rising star in Indian cricket , has opened up about the moment he learned of his maiden selection for the national team. The speedster has been picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan . Recalling the life-changing moment, Yadav said he got "goosebumps" and immediately thought of his childhood dream of playing for India.

Career trajectory Journey from a childhood dream to reality Yadav's journey to the Indian team started when he was just a 10-year-old boy. After playing a game with a tennis ball, the 24-year-old looked at his reflection in the mirror and vowed to play for India. His dream began to take shape when coach Amit Vashistha spotted him on a local ground and took him under his wing. Notably, Yadav has been on a roll for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Emotional response It took me 30 seconds to register: Yadav Yadav was in a five-star hotel in Jaipur when he got the news of his selection for the Indian team. "I woke up to my phone buzzing," he recalled as per Hindustan Times. "It took me 30 seconds to register. I got goosebumps and suddenly saw myself standing in front of that same mirror again." He called his mother, who was overjoyed and couldn't stop crying on hearing the news.

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Overcoming challenges The age-fudging controversy and its aftermath Prince Yadav's road to the Indian team was not easy. He was suspended for two years in 2019 for age-fudging, which left him isolated and emotionally shattered. "Woh do saal bahut mushkil the. Kaafi logon ne saath chhod diya. But Amit sir stood by me like a rock," he said, recalling his coach's unwavering support during those tough times.

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Future goals Prince Yadav's dreams of playing alongside cricketing legends As he gears up for his India debut, Prince Yadav is more determined than ever. "Meri bhook bahut zyaada badh gayi hai," he said, expressing his desire to prove himself at every stage for India. He also spoke about how special it would be to share a dressing room with cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.