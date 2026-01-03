Prithvi Shaw averages 59.96 in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Key stats
What's the story
Maharashtra ended Mumbai's unbeaten streak in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning by a massive 128 runs. The match took place on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and saw Maharashtra post an impressive total of 366/4 after opting to bat first. Arshin Kulkarni was the star of the show, scoring a hundred. Prithvi Shaw was impressive as well, hammering 71 runs. We present the details and Shaw's stats.
Opening stand
Kulkarni and Shaw's partnership sets the tone
Kulkarni and Shaw (71 off 75 balls) shared a massive 140-run opening stand inside 24 overs, setting the tone for Maharashtra's innings. Despite losing Shardul Thakur early on, who limped off after bowling just six overs, the duo put up a strong fight against Mumbai's bowlers. The partnership was instrumental in building Maharashtra's mammoth total of 366 runs. Shaw perished for 71 off 75 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six. Musheer Khan dismissed Shaw.
Numbers
Shaw slams his 16th fifty in List A cricket
With this effort of 71, Shaw has raced to 3,589 runs in List A cricket from 69 matches at an average of 55.21. He hammered his 16th fifty in the 50-over format. In addition, he owns 10 centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, 1,799 of his runs in List A cricket have come in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from 33 games. He averages a solid 59.96 in the premier 50-over tournament. He hit his 10th fifty (100s: 5). Shaw also owns 189 runs in ODIs for India from 6 matches at 31.50.