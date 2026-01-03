Prithvi Shaw averages 59.96 in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Key stats

Kulkarni and Shaw (71 off 75 balls) shared a massive 140-run opening stand inside 24 overs, setting the tone for Maharashtra's innings. Despite losing Shardul Thakur early on, who limped off after bowling just six overs, the duo put up a strong fight against Mumbai's bowlers. The partnership was instrumental in building Maharashtra's mammoth total of 366 runs. Shaw perished for 71 off 75 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six. Musheer Khan dismissed Shaw.

Numbers

Shaw slams his 16th fifty in List A cricket

With this effort of 71, Shaw has raced to 3,589 runs in List A cricket from 69 matches at an average of 55.21. He hammered his 16th fifty in the 50-over format. In addition, he owns 10 centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, 1,799 of his runs in List A cricket have come in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from 33 games. He averages a solid 59.96 in the premier 50-over tournament. He hit his 10th fifty (100s: 5). Shaw also owns 189 runs in ODIs for India from 6 matches at 31.50.