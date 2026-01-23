Prithvi Shaw surpasses 500 runs in Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Stats

Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw has surpassed 500 runs in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Shaw attained the mark on Day 2 of Maharashtra's Elite Group A match against Goa on Friday at the MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune. Maharashtra resumed Day 2 on 19/0 with Shaw batting on 13. However, he perished in the morning session on Day 2 for a score of 31.

Information Shaw starts well before Arjun Tendulkar dismisses him Shaw and his partner Arshin Kulkarni added 37 runs for the opening wicket before the latter perished in the 8th over. Shaw, who got to a good start, perished soon thereafter in the 11th over. Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Shaw with Maharashtra getting reduced to 43/2.

Stats Shaw averages 62.62 in Ranji 2025-26 season Shaw hit six fours in his knock of 31 from 38 balls. In six Ranji Trophy matches this season, Shaw has now raced to 501 runs from 8 innings at an average of 62.62. In addition to a century, he has slammed three fifties. He owns an impressive strike rate of 91.59, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the only Maharashtra batter with 500-plus runs.

