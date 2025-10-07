Prithvi Shaw involved in scuffle after scoring 181 against Mumbai

In a heated exchange, Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw and his former Mumbai teammates were involved in an argument during the ongoing warm-up fixture in Pune. It all transpired after Shaw, playing for Maharashtra, scored a fine century on Day 1 of the match against his former side, Mumbai. Musheer Khan dismissed the Indian batter for 181 before things got heated.

Altercation details Heated argument between Shaw, Musheer Shaw was dismissed for 181 by Musheer, after which he charged toward the bowler with his bat in anger, according to a report by The Times of India. Shaw faced intense sledging earlier in the match. The umpires intervened to separate the players before Shaw and his former teammate Siddhesh Lad were seen exchanging heated words. This incident marred what had been a stellar innings by Shaw. He shared a 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who scored 186.

Information How the match has panned out Shaw scored 181 in 220 balls (21 fours and 3 sixes) before falling to Musheer. Meanwhile, Maharashtra declared their innings on 465/3 (81 overs). At stumps, Mumbai were 23/1 in seven overs.

Transition Return to form after joining Maharashtra Earlier this year, Shaw made a stunning start to his domestic cricket stint with Maharashtra. He scored a brilliant century in his maiden innings for the state during the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. Notably, Shaw parted ways with Mumbai at the end of last season to join Maharashtra. The move came after he was dropped from their Ranji Trophy squad. He last featured for Mumbai in December 2024.