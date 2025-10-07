Prithvi Shaw slams century against his former side Mumbai: Stats

Prithvi Shaw , the out-of-favor Indian batter, is making a strong case for his return. After an impressive start with Maharashtra in the 2025 Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, the 25-year-old scored a fluent century against his former team, Mumbai. Shaw reached three figures on Day 1 of a three-day warm-up match between Mumbai and Maharashtra at Pune's MCA Stadium in Pune.

Stellar performance Shaw, Kulkarni put on 305 runs Shaw and his opening partner, Arshin Kulkarni, put on a massive 305-run stand for the first wicket on Day 1. They batted together for 49.4 overs before Shams Mulani dismissed the latter. Kulkarni scored an impressive 186 off just 140 balls. Meanwhile, Shaw reached his half-century in 84 balls and his hundred off 140 deliveries. He shone against a star-studded Mumbai bowling attack in Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, and Shams Mulani.

Move Shaw moved to Maharashtra Earlier this year, Shaw made a stunning start to his domestic cricket stint with Maharashtra. He scored a brilliant century in his maiden innings for the state during the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. Notably, Shaw parted ways with Mumbai at the end of last season to join Maharashtra. The move came after he was dropped from their Ranji Trophy squad. He last featured for Mumbai in December 2024.

Career trajectory A look at his career Shaw, a highly-rated talent, made his international debut in 2018 as a teenager. He scored a century against West Indies. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his early promise. He played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India before losing his way in 2021. He currently has 4,556 runs from 58 First-Class games at an average of more than 46. He averages 55-plus in List A cricket.