Priyansh Arya hammers 2nd-fastest fifty for PBKS in IPL: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya smashed 57 runs off 20 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Chasing 220 runs at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Arya and Prabhsimran Singh handed PBKS a fast start. The two added 99 runs. Notably, Arya went on to register the 2nd-fastest fifty for PBKS in IPL.

Record Arya enters record books As per Cricbuzz, Arya now owns the 2nd-fastest IPL fifty for PBKS. He broke Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball effort in 2020. Batsmen with fastest 50s for PBKS (by balls faced): 14 - KL Rahul vs DC, Mohali, 2018 16 - Priyansh Arya vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026 17 - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, Dubai, 2020 18 - Prabhsimran Singh vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

Knock A terrific knock from Arya's blade Arya had a bright start as he welcomed Harsh Dubey with a four. He ended the 1st over strongly, plundering 18 runs. Eshan Malinga and Harshal Patel weren't spared either. Harshal was smacked for 21 runs in the 6th over. Arya and Prabhsimran added 93 runs in the powerplay. In the 7th over, Arya smashed Shivang Kumar for a six before perishing next ball.

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