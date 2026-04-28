Jofra Archer's dominance over Priyansh Arya in IPL: Stats

Knock

Archer cuts short Arya's blitz

As has been the case, Arya was off to a blazing start against RR, who elected to field in New Chandigarh. He hammered Nandre Burger for 3 fours and a six in the second over. Archer perturbed Arya with his pace in the third over before getting him on the fifth ball. A 150kph ball dismissed Arya, who slammed 5 fours and a six.