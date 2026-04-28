Jofra Archer's dominance over Priyansh Arya in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer dismissed Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya in Match 40 of IPL 2026 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. It was a pivotal moment as the dangerous Arya has been striking at over 250 this season. He smashed an 11-ball 29 in Mullanpur as well. Notably, Archer dismissed Arya for the second time in IPL history.
Knock
Archer cuts short Arya's blitz
As has been the case, Arya was off to a blazing start against RR, who elected to field in New Chandigarh. He hammered Nandre Burger for 3 fours and a six in the second over. Archer perturbed Arya with his pace in the third over before getting him on the fifth ball. A 150kph ball dismissed Arya, who slammed 5 fours and a six.
Information
Arya vs Archer in IPL
According to Cricbuzz, Archer has now dismissed Arya twice within six balls in the IPL. The PBKS batter has managed just eight runs in this battle, including 2 boundaries.
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Arya, Archer in Powerplay
Both Arya and Archer have scaled heights in the Powerplay (IPL). As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS opener has a strike rate of 200.35 in this phase, while Archer has taken 32 wickets at 22.78.