PSG sign Ferran Torres from FC Barcelona for £42.7m: Details

Since Hansi Flick took over as Barcelona's coach in 2024, Torres was playing as a center-forward.

He managed to score 40 goals in 94 matches across all competitions in the last two seasons.

His departure from Barcelona creates an urgent need for more attacking options after Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford left.

The club has already signed England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.