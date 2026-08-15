PSG sign Ferran Torres from FC Barcelona for £42.7m: Details
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have officially signed Spanish international Ferran Torres from FC Barcelona for a fee of £42.7 million. The transfer comes after Torres's stellar performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where he scored the only goal in extra time to help Spain defeat Argentina and win their second world title. The 26-year-old forward has signed a contract with PSG until 2031. Here's more.
Numbers
Torres scored 65 goals for Barcelona: Decoding his numbers
Torres made 207 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.
He owns 65 goals in addition to making a total of 22 assists.
He enjoyed a fruitful 2025-26 season where 21 goals and three assists were notched up from 49 matches.
He also had a strong 2024-25 season, bagging 19 goals and 7 assists from 45 matches.
Overall in La Liga, the Spaniard made 140 appearances, scoring 41 times. He also made 16 assists.
Position shift
Torres's goal-scoring form and Barcelona's need for alternatives
Since Hansi Flick took over as Barcelona's coach in 2024, Torres was playing as a center-forward.
He managed to score 40 goals in 94 matches across all competitions in the last two seasons.
His departure from Barcelona creates an urgent need for more attacking options after Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford left.
The club has already signed England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.
Information
Torres to fit into PSG's revamped attack under Luis Enrique
PSG identified Torres as the perfect fit for their revamped attack under Luis Enrique. The club is undergoing major changes with the departures of players like Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, and Randal Kolo Muani. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola is on the transfer list of Liverpool.
Do you know?
Torres won these silverwares with the Spanish giants
Torres is a three-time La Liga winner in 2022-23, 2024-25 and 2025-26. He has also won the Copa del Rey twice in 2020-21 and 2024-25. Lastly, the player has bagged the Supercopa de Espana thrice in 2023, 2025 and 2026.
Twitter Post
Paris show!
Welcome to Paris! ✍️❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GcN8RqGBk8— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 15, 2026