Champions League: PSG hand Barcelona their first defeat of season
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) handed Barcelona their first defeat of the season, reigning supreme in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. The match was a high-octane affair, with the defending champions winning 4-2. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored late goals to seal the win for PSG, keeping them atop the league phase on goal difference. This marked the end of Barcelona's 11-match winning streak across all competitions.
Defensive lapses
Barcelona survive early onslaught before conceding
Barcelona were exposed by PSG's relentless attacks, leading to a series of mistakes.
Despite goalkeeper Joan Garcia's early heroics, including two saves in the first five minutes, Barcelona struggled to contain PSG's offensive onslaught.
Ferran Torres had a chance to put PSG ahead, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Garcia after being set up by Joao Neves.
Barcelona's defensive errors were capitalized on by PSG, with Desire Doue scoring the opener just before half-time.
Match progression
PSG regain lead twice in second half
Barcelona equalized through Xavi Espart in the 56th minute.
However, PSG quickly regained their lead when Lucas Hernandez headed home from a corner, marking his third goal for the club and first since February 2024.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal then leveled again with a close-range finish.
With the match tied at 2-2, Vitinha scored a stunning long-range effort in the 81st minute to put PSG back in front.
Ruiz then sealed the victory with a fourth goal before the final whistle.
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PSG's third successive win
The win marked PSG's third consecutive victory in the ongoing Champions League. PSG also extended their winning streak across all competitions to seven matches. Meanwhile, Barcelona's 11-match winning streak across competitions was snapped.
Numbers
Contrasting numbers for the two sides
According to Opta, Barcelona conceded 10 shots on target to PSG at halftime, their most in the Champions League since the 2003/04 season.
While PSG went into the break with a 1-0 cushion, Barcelona trailed at half-time for the very first time in the 2026-27 season.
According to Squawka, PSG are now unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League games (W9 D4), equaling their club record set across the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.
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A look at standings
Defending champions PSG lead the 2026/27 Champions League standings with a perfect nine points from three games (goal difference of 14). Meanwhile, Barcelona are fifth with six points, suffering their first defeat of the season.