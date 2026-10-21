Champions League: PSG hand Barcelona their first defeat of season

Barcelona were exposed by PSG's relentless attacks, leading to a series of mistakes.

Despite goalkeeper Joan Garcia's early heroics, including two saves in the first five minutes, Barcelona struggled to contain PSG's offensive onslaught.

Ferran Torres had a chance to put PSG ahead, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Garcia after being set up by Joao Neves.

Barcelona's defensive errors were capitalized on by PSG, with Desire Doue scoring the opener just before half-time.