PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman denies allegations of ball tampering
What's the story
Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offense of ball tampering during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings. The incident occurred at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, where umpires changed the ball before the final over and awarded five penalty runs to Karachi. The decision was made after lengthy discussions between on-field umpires and Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Denial
Fakhar Zaman denies charges, hearing scheduled
Despite the PCB's charge, Fakhar has denied all allegations of ball tampering. The PCB has announced that a disciplinary hearing was held after the match and it was concluded that Fakhar did indeed change the condition of the ball. However, another hearing is scheduled within 48 hours to give a final verdict on this matter.
Statement
PCB charges Fakhar Zaman under 2.14
"Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offense to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," read an official PCB statement. "Fakhar denied the charge leveled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama."
Incident specifics
Inspection called after Fakhar Zaman handling
The incident in question took place just before Haris Rauf bowled the first ball of the final over. Fakhar was seen doing something to the ball under umpire Faisal Afridi's close watch. As soon as he passed it on to Rauf, the official called for an inspection. Later, Lahore Qalandars were slapped with a five-run penalty. This helped Karachi accomplish the 129-run target. If found guilty, Fakhar could face a one or two-match ban for a first offense.