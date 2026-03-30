PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman denies allegations of ball tampering

Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offense of ball tampering during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings. The incident occurred at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, where umpires changed the ball before the final over and awarded five penalty runs to Karachi. The decision was made after lengthy discussions between on-field umpires and Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Denial Fakhar Zaman denies charges, hearing scheduled Despite the PCB's charge, Fakhar has denied all allegations of ball tampering. The PCB has announced that a disciplinary hearing was held after the match and it was concluded that Fakhar did indeed change the condition of the ball. However, another hearing is scheduled within 48 hours to give a final verdict on this matter.

Statement PCB charges Fakhar Zaman under 2.14 "Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offense to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," read an official PCB statement. "Fakhar denied the charge leveled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama."

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