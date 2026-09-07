Why Pakistan Super League 2027 can be moved to January
What's the story
The 2027 Pakistan Super League (PSL) could be moved to January, according to a Cricinfo report. The proposed change was discussed during talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and owners of the eight PSL franchises. The move is not directly related to clashes with the Indian Premier League (IPL), but rather issues concerning revenue and advertising. Here are further details.
Financial factors
Current schedule affects investment in PSL
Originally, the PSL was scheduled in April-May, after Ramazan, which led to companies exhausting their TV and advertising budgets. This leaves less investment for the league.
Franchise owners have also expressed concerns about broadcast revenue being paid in full to teams.
Walee Technologies, which holds the media rights for PSL, has been underwhelming in terms of broadcast revenue lately.
Potential hurdles
Challenges of moving PSL to January
Moving the PSL to January could bring new challenges.
The availability of overseas players is a major concern as Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and South Africa's SA20 are also scheduled around the same time.
Another issue is the severe winter in regions like Punjab, where many franchises are based. This could affect player performance and spectator turnout during matches.
Past patterns
The ongoing IPL-PSL issue
The PSL has been held in the February-March window for its first nine seasons. However, due to ICC events in 2025 and this year, it was rescheduled to April-May, clashing with the IPL.
This resulted in the unavailability of several high-profile overseas players. Franchise owners have also expressed concerns over declining interest in PSL amid Pakistan's poor performances across formats.