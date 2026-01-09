PSL expands as Hyderabad and Sialkot fetch record bids: Deails 

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has expanded to eight teams with the addition of Hyderabad and Sialkot. The new franchises were sold at record-breaking prices during an auction on Thursday. US-based aviation and healthcare company FKS acquired the Hyderabad franchise for PKR 1.75 billion ($6.2 million). Meanwhile, real estate consortium OZ Developers won the rights to the Sialkot team with a bid of PKR 1.85 billion ($6.55 million).

Auction details Bidding process and competition The auction started with a base price of PKR 1.1 billion, the franchise fee to be paid to the Pakistan Cricket Board for running a franchise. FKS's CEO Fawad Sarwar opened with a bid of PKR 1.4 billion, triggering an aggressive bidding war against financial technology company i2c. The competition saw FKS outpacing i2c in large jumps, eventually clinching the Hyderabad franchise at PKR 1.75 billion after several rounds of intense bidding.

Fee comparison Hyderabad franchise fee surpasses existing teams The franchise fee for Hyderabad is way higher than the existing PSL teams. The highest fee paid by Lahore Qalandars is PKR 670 million, which is nearly three times lower than Hyderabad's. In fact, Hyderabad's fee is equal to the combined fees of Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar teams. This shows how much value FKS sees in owning a team in this league.

Record-breaking bid Sialkot franchise secures highest bid in PSL history The base price for the second team was set at PKR 1.7 billion. OZ Developers's CEO Hamza Majeed outbid i2c with a bid of PKR 1.85 billion, making Sialkot the most expensive franchise in PSL history. The existing five franchises are valued between PKR 370 million and PKR 670 million ($1.2 million to $2.4 million). This shows how much demand there is for these teams and how far people are willing to go to own one.