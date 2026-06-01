Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh, father booked over physical assault allegations
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special Director General of Police (DGP) Shailesh Singh, have been booked in an FIR after their cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, accused them of assault and verbal abuse. The incident took place at their residence in Bhopal. The Ratibad Police Station has registered the FIR and is investigating the matter.
Incident details
Details of the incident
As reported by IANS, Tomar has alleged that he was verbally abused after the family expressed dissatisfaction with the food he prepared. He further claimed that when he told them about his decision to quit, his mobile phone was taken away and he was forced to continue working. Tomar also alleged that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, and their driver later assaulted him after he locked himself in a room out of fear.
Job details
Tomar was promised a government job
Tomar, 31, a resident of Rewa, was brought to Bhopal by an acquaintance, Mohit Singh Sengar. He was offered a job as a cook at Shailesh Singh's residence with the promise of future help in getting a government job. The deal included a monthly salary of ₹15,000 along with food and accommodation at the family's Nilbad residence.
Work conditions
'Forced to continue working after I told them'
Tomar has alleged that he had to work continuously from the day he joined and saw the existing cook being verbally abused. When he expressed his intention to leave, he was confronted with questions like "If you didn't want to work, why did you come here? Did you come here to kill me?" He also claimed that his mobile phone was confiscated and he wasn't allowed to leave.
Legal proceedings
Case registered against Shailesh, Shashank, and another employee
The police have recorded the statements of the complainant and witnesses before registering the FIR. Based on the available evidence, a case has been registered against Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, and another employee under Sections 296(B), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is ongoing.