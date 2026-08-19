PV Sindhu reveals Virat Kohli's advice during tough times
What's the story
Two-time Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu has opened up about her close bond with Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. In a recent episode of the RCB Podcast, she recalled how Kohli's advice during one of the toughest phases of her career changed her perspective completely. "He is like my brother, I must say," Sindhu said while recalling their conversation during that difficult time.
Advice impact
Badminton star recalls Kohli's advice
Sindhu recalled meeting Kohli when she was going through a tough time and told him, "nothing is happening."
Instead of giving a complicated solution, the cricketer simply told her to show up for matches and training. He advised her to just play her natural game.
This simple yet powerful advice from Kohli made Sindhu look at her situation differently.
Ongoing bond
Sindhu shares updates of her achievements with Kohli
Sindhu also spoke about how she and Kohli stay in touch.
The badminton star said she shares her achievements and happy moments with the cricketer.
She values the chance to learn from someone who has had such a successful career.
"Whenever I win, I just share my happiness, saying that you know I have won this or that," Sindhu said, emphasizing their continued connection.
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Kohli's tough phase
Kohli himself went through a similar difficult phase between 2020 and 2022, when his form dipped across formats. He was without an international century for 1,021 days, while also stepping down as India's T20I and Test captain during the period.
Championship update
Sindhu's campaign at BWF World Championships
Sindhu's revelations come as she competes in the BWF World Championships in New Delhi.
The five-time World Championships medalist began her campaign with a dominant win over Ireland's Sophia Noble in the women's singles Round of 64, winning 21-7, 21-11.
Notably, Sindhu was the first Indian badminton player to win two individual Olympic medals, having claimed silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020.