PV Sindhu reaches 2026 BWF French Open final: Details here
What's the story
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has reached the final of the BWF French Open 2026. She achieved this feat by defeating Japan's Hina Akechi in a hard-fought semi-final battle at the Arena Grand Paris on Saturday. The match lasted for 73 minutes and saw Sindhu coming back after losing a closely contested second game to win 21-10, 20-22, 21-16.
Final showdown
Second Super 750 final in 2026
Sindhu's victory sets up a final clash with World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea.
The latter had defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in just 45 minutes, with a score of 21-12, 21-19.
This will be Sindhu's second BWF World Tour Super 750 final of the season after her title-winning run at the Japan Open in July.
Game plan
Sindhu ready to give her best against An Se Young
Ahead of the final against An Se Young, Sindhu said she is ready to give her best.
"I have to give her a good fight, a tough fight. Every point matters. I know we've played a lot of times and she's been doing really well," she said.
This will be their 11th meeting on the circuit and Sindhu's third encounter with the South Korean this year.