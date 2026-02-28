Qamran Iqbal slams hundred vs Karnataka in Ranji Trophy final
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir opener Qamran Iqbal scored a stellar hundred in the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubli. The star batter reached the landmark on Day 5 morning, as J&K further strengthened their position in the game. His efforts meant J&K have extended their lead past 480 runs. Their triumph is a formality now. Here are further details.
Knock
A solid hand from Iqbal
J&K posted 584/10 while batting first as Karnataka were folded for 293 in response. The former's second innings was off to a poor start as they were reduced to 11/2. However, Iqbal continued to hold one end as the team finished Day 4 at 186/4. He recorded 60-plus stands with Paras Dogra (16) and Abdul Samad (32) before completing his ton on Day 5.
Stats
Second hundred of the season for Iqbal
The opener scored his second hundred of the season. Overall, this was his fourth 50-plus score in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, which took him past 400 runs at an average of 50-plus (10 innings). Coming to his First-Class record, he has gone past 840 runs across 15 First-Class matches at 31-plus (50s: 6, 100s: 2).