Qamran Iqbal slams hundred vs Karnataka in Ranji Trophy final

Knock

A solid hand from Iqbal

J&K posted 584/10 while batting first as Karnataka were folded for 293 in response. The former's second innings was off to a poor start as they were reduced to 11/2. However, Iqbal continued to hold one end as the team finished Day 4 at 186/4. He recorded 60-plus stands with Paras Dogra (16) and Abdul Samad (32) before completing his ton on Day 5.