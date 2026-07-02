Abhishek smashed a 24-ball 59 against England (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters with quickest T20I half-centuries in England

By Parth Dhall 06:47 pm Jul 02, 202606:47 pm

What's the story

The 1st T20I between England and India in Chester-le-Street was washed out after the first innings. Electing to bat, India racked up 189/7 in 20 overs. The hosts rode on Abhishek Sharma's heroics after losing two quick wickets. Abhishek, who hammered a 24-ball 59, took only 20 balls for his half-century. According to Cricbuzz, he recorded the quickest T20I fifty for India in England.