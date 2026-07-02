Indian batters with quickest T20I half-centuries in England
What's the story
The 1st T20I between England and India in Chester-le-Street was washed out after the first innings. Electing to bat, India racked up 189/7 in 20 overs. The hosts rode on Abhishek Sharma's heroics after losing two quick wickets. Abhishek, who hammered a 24-ball 59, took only 20 balls for his half-century. According to Cricbuzz, he recorded the quickest T20I fifty for India in England.
#1
Abhishek Sharma: 20 balls in Chester-le-Street, 2026
As mentioned, Abhishek now has the fastest T20I half-century for India on English soil (20 balls). After the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Abhishek scored a blistering half-century. With India reduced to 6/2, he put up an impressive 82-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer. Abhishek smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes before falling to Sam Curran.
Information
Abhishek's exploits against England
Abhishek had a strike rate of 245.83 in what was his maiden T20I innings in England. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian has struck at 219.62 across even T20Is against England so far.
#2
KL Rahul: 27 balls in Manchester, 2018
In Chester-le-Street, Abhishek surpassed KL Rahul, who recorded a 27-ball half-century against England in 2018. At Manchester's Old Trafford, India were set a 160-run target by the hosts. Rahul took charge of the chase with a 54-ball 101* (10 fours and 5 sixes). Rahul, who came in at No. 3, reached his half-century off 27 balls. India eventually won by eight wickets.