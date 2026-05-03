'What is there...': Ashwin opens up on 'Mankading' Buttler

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the controversial 'Mankading' incident with Jos Buttler during an IPL 2019 match. The incident, which sparked a major debate over the spirit of cricket, saw Ashwin run out Buttler at the non-striker's end while playing for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals. The Englishman was visibly upset after being given out and leaving the field.

Unapologetic stance Ashwin defends his decision Seven years after the incident, Ashwin has reiterated his belief that he did nothing wrong. "If the ICC felt this was an honesty problem, they wouldn't keep it in the rules. If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is it?," he said on JioStar's The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience. He also defended his decision by saying "What is there to be ashamed of?"

Game plan 'I will handle the media...': Ashwin After executing the controversial run-out, Ashwin had told his team not to worry about public reaction as he would handle the media. "After I ran him out, I called the team and said, 'This will look different to them, they will lose, don't worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.' And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this."

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