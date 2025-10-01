Injured Rachin Ravindra ruled out of Australia T20I series: Details 

Young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia due to a facial injury. The injury was sustained during a fielding drill at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where he collided with a boundary hoarding. The impact resulted in a deep laceration on his upper lip and nose area that required specialist stitching.

Coach's comments We're all really disappointed for Rachin: Rob Walter New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Ravindra's forced absence from the series. He said, "We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series." Walter further explained that Ravindra had suffered a major laceration which required intricate stitching and would take time to heal.

Health 1st Health and wellbeing are top priority, says Walter Walter stressed that while Ravindra is an important player for the team, his health and wellbeing are their top priority. He added, "The decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time." This decision highlights New Zealand Cricket's commitment to player welfare above all else.