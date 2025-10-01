Injured Rachin Ravindra ruled out of Australia T20I series: Details
Young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia due to a facial injury. The injury was sustained during a fielding drill at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where he collided with a boundary hoarding. The impact resulted in a deep laceration on his upper lip and nose area that required specialist stitching.
New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Ravindra's forced absence from the series. He said, "We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series." Walter further explained that Ravindra had suffered a major laceration which required intricate stitching and would take time to heal.
Walter stressed that while Ravindra is an important player for the team, his health and wellbeing are their top priority. He added, "The decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time." This decision highlights New Zealand Cricket's commitment to player welfare above all else.
In light of Ravindra's injury, Jimmy Neesham has been called up to replace him in the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against Australia. Neesham has previously played 84 T20Is and was part of the New Zealand team during their tour of Zimbabwe in July. He joined the squad in Tauranga ahead of the first match at Bay Oval on October 1.