Emma Raducanu reaches 2nd round of 2026 Australian Open 

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2026 after a shaky start. The 28th seed overcame Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena. This is the first time Raducanu has been seeded at a major tournament since the 2022 US Open. Here are further details.

Match details Raducanu's initial struggle and eventual dominance Despite her high seeding, Raducanu struggled in the early stages of the match against world number 196 Sawangkaew. She even dropped her serve at one point. However, the former US Open champion quickly found her footing and went on a seven-game winning streak to seal the match in straight sets. "I feel very happy to have got through the match," said Raducanu after her victory.

Upcoming matches Raducanu's journey ahead in the tournament Following her win over Sawangkaew, Raducanu will now take on Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the second round. If she wins that match, a potential showdown with world number one Aryna Sabalenka could be on the cards in the third round of the Australian Open. The 23-year-old Briton is looking forward to her next challenges as she continues her campaign at this prestigious tournament.

Advertisement