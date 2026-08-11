Emma Raducanu withdraws from US Open: What lies ahead
What's the story
Emma Raducanu recently announced her withdrawal from the 2026 US Open due to a stress fracture in her right leg. The injury also kept her out of Wimbledon this year. Despite showing great promise by reaching two finals when healthy, Raducanu has had a tough season with injuries and illnesses keeping her away from the court for extended periods.
Recovery update
Raducanu served while wearing a protective boot
During her latest recovery from injury, Raducanu has been doing everything possible to stay fit.
She even posted a video of herself serving while wearing a protective boot.
The 2021 US Open champion expressed her disappointment at missing this year's tournament.
Despite her breakthrough win, Raducanu hasn't managed to cross the fourth round at Grand Slams ever since.
Her Majors record reads 26-15.
Advice
Advice to Raducanu
Former British tennis player Andrew Castle, who recently covered his final Wimbledon as part of the BBC's broadcasting team, has advised Raducanu to "forget the US Open" and concentrate on her consistent performance when healthy.
He said he was impressed with Raducanu's recent results but also acknowledged that long injury breaks could affect her match sharpness upon return.
Future participation
Raducanu dropped from Britain's Billie Jean King Cup squad
Raducanu has also been omitted from Britain's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be held in Shenzhen from September 22 to 27.
It remains unclear if she will try to make a comeback by the end of this year or wait until next season to return to competitive tennis.
She concluded her 2026 season with a solitary win at Grand Slams, which came at the Australian Open.
Do you know?
First qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title
Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez to win the 2021 US Open. With a straight-set win, Raducanu became the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title. She was also the first British woman to win a singles Major since 1977.
Information
Will Raducanu compete again this season?
Based on a recent Sky Sports report, Raducanu is unlikely to compete again this season. Considering her injury, former British No. 1 Annabel Croft believes Raducanu could benefit from ending her season early, focusing on recovery.