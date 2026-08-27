AC Milan accept Galatasaray's €45m offer for Rafael Leao: Details
What's the story
AC Milan have accepted a €45 million (£38.5m) offer from Galatasaray for forward Rafael Leao. The Turkish club has also proposed an annual salary of €10-12 million net to the player, as per The Athletic. However, Aston Villa are also in talks with Leao, who is yet to decide his future. Villa are pushing for a loan deal with an obligation, while Milan prefer a permanent transfer this summer.
Player profile
Key details of Leao
Leao, whose contract runs until 2028, had a decent 2025-26 season with Milan. He made 31 appearances across all competitions and scored 10 goals as the team finished fifth in the table and qualified for the Europa League.
A left winger by trade, he mostly played as a striker under former coach Massimiliano Allegri.
The Portuguese international also featured in all five of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches this summer, scoring one goal and providing an assist before their exit in the round of 16 against Spain.
Career path
Decoding his career stats
Leao started his career at Portuguese club Sporting CP, making his senior debut in February 2018.
He joined French side Lille on a free transfer later that year and helped them secure a second-place finish. He scored 8 times for Lille from 26 matches across competitions.
In August 2019, he made the switch to Milan.
Over seven seasons in Italy , Leao has made a total of 291 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 61 assists.
Squad changes
Villa's busy summer transfer window
Aston Villa have been busy in the summer transfer window, with Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Ezri Konsa, and Lucas Digne all leaving Unai Emery's squad.
The future of Emiliano Martinez remains uncertain with a possible move to Chelsea while Ollie Watkins is set to leave for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a £50m deal.
Despite the proposed deal for Leao, Villa are still looking for more attacking options after agreeing a £65m package to sign striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.
Twitter Post
Leao!
🚨 AC Milan accept €45m bid from Galatasaray for Rafael Leao; 27yo attacker offered €10-12m net salary & deciding whether or not to accept #Galatasaray move. Aston Villa discussing loan + buy obligation but #ACMilan want permanent sale now @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/pyTQAPyjde— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 27, 2026