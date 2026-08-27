AC Milan accept Galatasaray's €45m offer for Rafael Leao: Details

Leao, whose contract runs until 2028, had a decent 2025-26 season with Milan. He made 31 appearances across all competitions and scored 10 goals as the team finished fifth in the table and qualified for the Europa League.

A left winger by trade, he mostly played as a striker under former coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Portuguese international also featured in all five of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches this summer, scoring one goal and providing an assist before their exit in the round of 16 against Spain.