Chelsea consider last-minute move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
What's the story
Chelsea Football Club are reportedly considering a last-minute transfer for Aston Villa's goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez. The move comes after the Argentina international's representatives offered him to the club, as per Sky Sports News. This development follows Chelsea's current No. 1 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez facing criticism over his performance in Monday's Premier League season-opening win against Fulham.
Transfer implications
Martinez on the lookout for new club
Martinez, a FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper for Argentina, is now on the lookout for a new club. This comes after Aston Villa signed Zion Suzuki from Parma for nearly £30 million.
Despite interest from Juventus, the player saw the Italian club sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur instead.
Martinez is now in need of a new club and Chelsea could well be a destination.
Information
Martinez is open to join Chelsea
As per Fabrizio Romano, Martinez is believed to be keen on joining, if the London club decides to proceed with the deal. He would be open to joining Chelsea even without European football this season.
Do you know?
Martinez has made 256 appearances for Aston Villa
Martinez has made 256 appearances for Villa across all competitions since joining the Premier League side in 2020. 213 of his appearances have come in the Premier League. Martinez is a former Arsenal player and was loaned out during his time to several clubs. He made 38 appearances for Arsenal.
Duo
Chelsea and Villa have helped each other this transfer window
Chelsea and Villa have helped each other this transfer window.
Chelsea landed Morgan Rogers from Villa for a whopping £117m.
Meanwhile, Villa roped in Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea on loan. The deal includes a conditional obligation to buy, which is said to be easily achievable.
The total package, including the loan fee, meets Chelsea's valuation of £42.6 million for the winger, as per Sky Sports News.
Meanwhile, Villa have made Chelsea outcast Nicolas Jackson a primary target with a move being in the region of £65m.