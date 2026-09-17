Rafael Nadal set for return to court: All we know
What's the story
Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis legend who retired from professional tennis in 2024, is set to return to the court. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be playing a series of exhibition matches at his own academy in Manacor on October 3. This will be Nadal's first appearance before a live audience since representing Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup.
Academy celebration
Details of Nadal's comeback
The upcoming exhibition matches at the Rafael Nadal Academy mark a special occasion as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
While the details of his opponents are yet to be announced, a press release hints that Nadal could be playing "alongside some of the sport's biggest names."
This event will be broadcast for fans who can't attend in person.
Academy influence
The academy has trained several successful players
Established in 2016, the Rafael Nadal Academy has become a training hub for many successful ATP and WTA players.
Notable names like Alexandra Eala, Casper Ruud, Jaume Munar, Solana Sierra, and Coleman Wong have all trained at this academy.
In recent years, it has expanded to several cities, including Costa Mujeres, Greece, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Marbella, Egypt, and Punta Cana.
Legend
Legacy of Rafael Nadal
In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20-plus singles titles - Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20).
Nadal was a class apart at the French Open, thereby earning the title King of Clay.
The Spaniard owns 14 French Open titles (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022), winning eight more than Bjorn Borg (6).