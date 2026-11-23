Rafael Nadal hails Carlos Alcaraz on ATP Finals win
What's the story
Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has congratulated his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first-ever Nitto ATP Finals title in Turin. Alcaraz defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(6) in the final that ran for over two hours. The former is only the third Spaniard after Manuel Orantes and Alex Corretja to win this prestigious year-end championship.
Nadal's words
Nadal lauds Alcaraz's achievement
Nadal took to social media to celebrate Alcaraz's victory and the end of a tough season.
He wrote in Spanish on X, "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on winning the @atptour Finals! I know it's been a tough year, and I'm so happy you were able to win this important tournament while playing so well. Good luck in the Davis Cup now!"
Injury recovery
Injury-plagued season for Alcaraz
Alcaraz's journey to this victory wasn't easy, as he had to deal with an injury-plagued season.
He was out for over four months due to a wrist injury sustained at the Barcelona ATP 500 tournament in April.
However, he made a successful return at the US Open in August and quickly regained his form, winning titles in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris, and Turin.
Fitness
Alcaraz proves his fitness
Alcaraz's fitness was a talking point throughout the week after he took a medical timeout for a left leg issue during his match against Daniil Medvedev.
However, he showed no obvious signs of discomfort as he moved into the championship match.
Alcaraz's win in Turin has significantly closed the gap to World No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings.
Information
Alcaraz joins these veterans
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the fourth player since 1970 to win all four Grand Slams and the year-end event after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. However, the Spaniard is the youngest of the four to achieve this.