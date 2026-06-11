Rahul Dravid's son Anvay picked in India's U-19 squad

Past performance

Anvay has experience with India's U-19 team

Anvay, who recently turned 17, has been a part of India's Under-19 squad in the past. He was part of the India B Under-19 side and played in a tri-series ahead of the last World Cup. However, he only played one match during that time. With his age on his side, it was expected that he would be picked for this new cycle.