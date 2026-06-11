Rahul Dravid's son Anvay picked in India's U-19 squad
What's the story
Anvay, the younger son of former Indian cricket captain and coach Rahul Dravid, has been selected in India's Under-19 squad for a tour of Sri Lanka. The junior selection committee, headed by S Sharath, announced the squads for the series comprising three ODIs and two multi-day matches. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will lead both teams, with Anvay featuring in the white-ball squad.
Past performance
Anvay has experience with India's U-19 team
Anvay, who recently turned 17, has been a part of India's Under-19 squad in the past. He was part of the India B Under-19 side and played in a tri-series ahead of the last World Cup. However, he only played one match during that time. With his age on his side, it was expected that he would be picked for this new cycle.
Recent achievements
Anvay fared well in Vinoo Mankad Trophy
In the last edition of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Anvay led Karnataka to a quarter-final finish. He scored 220 runs from six matches at an average of 55, according to ESPNcricinfo. Earlier in 2024, Rahul Dravid's elder son, Samit, was selected in India's Under-19 squad for a home series against Australia. However, he had to miss the matches due to an injury.
Information
India Men's Under-19 one-day squad
India Men's Under-19 one-day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (captain), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (wicket-keeper), Anvay Dravid (wicket-keeper), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, and Ishan Sood.