WTC pressure leads to more result-oriented pitches: Rahul Dravid

Former Team India coach Rahul Dravid believes the pressure of winning matches and getting result-oriented wickets has increased due to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He made these remarks at the launch of the book The Rise of the Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story in Bengaluru. India are currently sixth in the 2025-27 WTC standings and will have to turn things around drastically if they want to qualify for the final.

Pitch dynamics Dravid highlights impact of WTC on pitch conditions Talking about the longest format, Dravid noted that the pressure of WTC points has led to more result-oriented pitches around the world. He said, "We're seeing slightly more wickets that favor the bowlers, not only in India but everywhere." The former coach emphasized how this trend is affecting teams' performances and match outcomes globally. Bowling-friendly wickets recently impacted the India-South Africa Test series and the Ashes Down Under.

Coaching challenges Dravid acknowledges pressure of WTC points during coaching Reflecting on his time as India's coach, Dravid admitted that he felt the pressure of WTC points at times. He said this pressure sometimes leads you to ask for result-oriented wickets. "No one wants to go to extremes, but certainly results are important, especially in your home games," he added. With Dravid at the helm, India played the 2023 WTC final against Australia.

WTC system Fewer draws due to WTC points system As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. Hence, fewer draws! A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.

