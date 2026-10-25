Unofficial Test: Rahul, Jaiswal suffer twin failures vs NZ A
What's the story
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's first-choice opening pair in Tests, faltered in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. Neither player was able to make a significant impact with their bat in both innings. Their underwhelming performance is particularly concerning as they are set to open for Team India in the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19.
First innings struggle
Poor show in 1st innings
In the first innings, Jaiswal managed to score just 17 runs off 45 balls before being dismissed by Zak Gibson.
Rahul was out for a duck after facing eight balls, edging Fraser Sheat behind the stumps.
Their poor show meant India A were folded for just 113.
The entire batting order struggled to build partnerships on a grass-covered pitch that favored fast bowlers.
Second innings struggle
Dismal performance in 2nd innings as well
The second innings wasn't any better for Rahul and Jaiswal.
The duo managed to score just six runs together before Jaiswal was dismissed for five runs by Simon Keene.
Rahul followed soon after, getting out for just four runs. Sheat trapped him for the second time in the game.
Their dismal performances have left Team India worried about their form ahead of the crucial Test series against New Zealand.
Stats
Brilliance in Test cricket
Though Jaiswal struggled in the unofficial Test, his record in red-ball cricket has been stunning.
From 31 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 2,612 runs at 47.49 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).
Coming to Rahil, he owns 4,288 runs across 70 Tests at 36.64. He has smoked 12 tons and 21 fifties.
He has particularly been brilliance in the past one year.