The first match was abandoned due to rain (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England 2nd T20I?

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:51 pm Jul 04, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

The second T20I match between India and England is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. After the first match was abandoned due to rain, both teams are hoping for a full game this time around. However, the weather in Manchester could once again play a major role in determining the outcome of today's match. Here are further details.