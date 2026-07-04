Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England 2nd T20I?
What's the story
The second T20I match between India and England is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. After the first match was abandoned due to rain, both teams are hoping for a full game this time around. However, the weather in Manchester could once again play a major role in determining the outcome of today's match. Here are further details.
Weather conditions
Manchester weather forecast for today
The latest weather forecast for Manchester indicates a high of 21°C during the day with plenty of clouds and wind. The chance of rain is 57%, with about 1.3mm of rain expected and nearly two hours of rainfall. Winds could be as strong as 56km/h, making conditions challenging. By evening, when the match is scheduled, it will be around 16°C with a similar forecast.
Match highlights
Summary of the 1st T20I
In the first T20I, India batted well with Shreyas Iyer scoring 68 and Abhishek Sharma adding 59 runs. Shivam Dube's unbeaten 42 gave a late flourish to the innings. However, rain arrived toward the end of India's innings and never relented, forcing umpires to abandon the contest. Now, both teams are hoping for an uninterrupted contest today at Old Trafford.
Line-ups
XIs for India and England
England Confirmed XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.