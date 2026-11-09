Raipur's international stadium off-limits for domestic cricket: Here's why

The October 26-29 match between Chhattisgarh and Andhra, originally set for Raipur, has now been shifted to Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Mulapadu near Vijayawada.

The next match against Hyderabad on November 2 has also been moved to Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

An official from the Andhra Cricket Association confirmed that their away match against Chhattisgarh turned into a home game after BCCI's last-minute venue change.