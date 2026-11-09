Raipur's international stadium off-limits for domestic cricket: Here's why
What's the story
Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, a major venue in central India, has been declared off-limits for domestic cricket. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued the order, leading to the relocation of two Ranji Trophy matches. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), which manages the stadium, had to request the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move these matches.
Match relocations
Venues for these matches
The October 26-29 match between Chhattisgarh and Andhra, originally set for Raipur, has now been shifted to Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Mulapadu near Vijayawada.
The next match against Hyderabad on November 2 has also been moved to Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.
An official from the Andhra Cricket Association confirmed that their away match against Chhattisgarh turned into a home game after BCCI's last-minute venue change.
Uncertainty looms
Future of Tripura match uncertain
The future of another Ranji Trophy match against Tripura in February remains uncertain as well.
CSCS officials cited ongoing renovation work at the ground and the NGT order as reasons for not being able to host these games.
The stadium was originally owned by the Chhattisgarh State Government but was leased to CSCS in January 2026 for 30 years with an option to renew.
Fixture history
Stadium hosted 7 international matches in total
The stadium hosted its first international match in October 2023, an ODI between India and New Zealand.
It also hosted a T20I against Australia in December 2023, an ODI against South Africa in December 2025, and another T20I against New Zealand in January 2026.
The venue also hosted two home matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in May and three women's T20Is between India and Zimbabwe in October.
Awaiting decision
What about other formats?
A CSCS official said there was no NGT order during IPL matches and permission was obtained to host the three women's internationals.
The staging of future fixtures will depend on the NGT's decision, with the next hearing scheduled for December.
Currently, Chhattisgarh is fifth in Group B of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2026/27 with one win and two losses in four matches.