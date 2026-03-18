Check out Rajasthan Royals's new threads for IPL 2026 season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The launch event took place in Jaipur on Wednesday, with RR's new captain Riyan Parag leading the way. Other players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi also attended the event to showcase the team's fresh look for IPL 2026.

Social media reveal Jersey revealed The Rajasthan Royals announced their new jersey on Instagram, captioning it with "New look, same Halla Bol. Jersey: RRevealed." The post marks a fresh chapter for the franchise as they gear up for IPL 2026. Bishnoi was acquired by the franchise for ₹7.2 crore at a mini-auction in December last year.

Upcoming matches RR's schedule and key player movements As per the IPL Governing Council's schedule, the Rajasthan Royals will head to Guwahati on March 26, 2026. They will play their opening match against Chennai Super Kings on March 30. Ahead of this new season, the team made a major trade move by sending Sanju Samson to CSK after over a decade with RR across 11 seasons.

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Player exchange RR welcome Jadeja back after over a decade In the player exchange deal with CSK, the Rajasthan Royals have welcomed Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja was a part of the Rajasthan squad that lifted the IPL title in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy. He played for the franchise in 2008 and 2009 before moving to other teams later on.

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Twitter Post RRevealed! New look, same Halla Bol. Jersey: RRevealed 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/Pavu3FXF8c — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 18, 2026