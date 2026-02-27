Ranji Trophy final: Mayank Agarwal scores 160 vs J&K

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) bowled out Karnataka for 293 runs in the second innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground. The result gave J&K a massive first-innings lead of 291 runs over their opponents. Though most of the Karnataka batters had a hard time, opener Mayank Agarwal stood out for them. He played a remarkable 160-run knock as no other batter from his team could even score 40. Here are further details.

Knock A fine hand from Agarwal Responding to J&K's first innings score of 584/10, Karnataka found themselves in a spot of bother at one point, with the score reading 57/4. However, Agarwal held his ground and played an innings full of poise and authority. He shared a partnership of 105 runs for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Gopal (27) en route to his ton. The opener also dominated a 79-run partnership with Kruthik Krishna (36). Agarwal eventually went down as the eighth batter.

Stats Agarwal goes past 8,900 FC runs Agarwal departed for 160 off 26 balls, a knock laced with 21 fours. This was his 21st hundred in First-Class cricket, as he also boasts 48 fifties. The out-of-favor Indian Test opener has now raced to 8,929 FC runs across 124 games at an average of around 44, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,488 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).

