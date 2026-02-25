Ranji Trophy final: J&K's Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka fielder Aneesh

The ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Karnataka witnessed a major on-field incident on February 25. The incident took place at the Hubli Cricket Ground, when J&K skipper Paras Dogra headbutted Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh. The incident occurred during the 101st over of J&K's innings, prompting umpires to intervene and restore order.

Incident details Dogra, Aneesh involved in a verbal spat The incident began when Dogra, batting with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, edged a delivery from seamer Prasidh Krishna for a boundary. This prompted an exchange of words between him and Aneesh, who was fielding at forward short leg. The verbal spat soon turned physical as Dogra headbutted Aneesh with his helmet. The shocking act left players and officials stunned, with Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal defusing the situation.

Aftermath Dogra apologized to Aneesh After the incident, Dogra apologized at the end of the over, but Aneesh refused to accept it. The situation escalated further as Agarwal and KL Rahul were involved in the ensuing exchanges. In another exchange, Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak and J&K batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan were at loggerheads during a run. However, umpires and teammates intervened in time to prevent another confrontation.

