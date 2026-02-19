Karnataka reach Ranji Trophy final after 11 years: Here's how

Karnataka have secured a spot in the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in 11 years. The team's qualification came after they took a first-innings lead against Uttarakhand in their semi-final match at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday. This is a major achievement for Karnataka, which last reached the finals of India's premier domestic cricket tournament 11 years ago.

Match highlights Smaran, Rahul lead Karnataka's 2nd innings In their second innings, Karnataka's R Smaran and KL Rahul put up a strong fight. Smaran scored 127 runs while Rahul remained unbeaten at 86. The duo helped the team build a cumulative lead of 826 runs by mid-session on Day 5. Even though Uttarakhand stood no chance of chasing such a huge target, they batted again but managed only 184 for six before play was called off after nearly an hour in the final session.

Match summary Karnataka dominated the 1st innings In their first innings, Karnataka had posted a mammoth score of 736 with captain Devdutt Padikkal (232), Smaran (135), and Rahul (141) leading the charge. Uttarakhand struggled in response, getting bowled out for just 233 runs. This gave Karnataka a massive first-innings lead of 503 runs. Vidyadhar Patil and V Vyshak were the stars with the ball for Karnataka, picking up three wickets each in Uttarakhand's innings.

Injury update Padikkal's fitness a concern for Karnataka Karnataka's only worry heading into the final is captain Padikkal's fitness. He didn't bat in the second innings after being hit on his hand while fielding. The team will be hoping for a speedy recovery ahead of their title clash against Jammu & Kashmir, scheduled from February 24 to 28. This match promises to be an exciting contest as Karnataka aim to end their long wait for a Ranji Trophy title.

