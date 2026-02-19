Ranji Trophy semis: KL Rahul shines with twin 50-plus scores

Star Indian opener KL Rahul continues to shine in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 knockouts. After scoring a hundred against Uttarakhand in the semi-final at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Rahul scored a clutch second-innings half-century. The Karnataka ace helped his side set a massive 827-run target on the final day. Karnataka earlier took a first-innings lead of 503 runs. Here are the key stats.

Knock Rahul's middle-order knock In the second innings, Rahul came at No. 6 when Karnataka were down to 122/4. He added a 168-run stand with Ravichandran Smaran to regain impetus. While Smaran departed with a counter-attacking ton, Rahul returned unbeaten on 86. His 103-ball knock had 5 fours and 5 sixes. With his hand, Karnataka raced to 323 in the third innings.

Information Century in first innings In a high-scoring first innings, Rahul hammered 141 off 211 balls, hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes. A double-century from Devdutt Padikkal and Smaran's ton powered Karnataka to 736. In response, Uttarakhand perished for 233.

Stats A look at his FC stats Rahul now has 42 half-centuries and 25 tons in First-Class cricket. He earlier scored a brilliant century in the quarter-final against Mumbai. Notably, Rahul had returned to the Karnataka Ranji side in its last group match against Punjab, where he scored a half-century. Playing his 120th FC game, Rahul has raced to 8,984 runs at over 44.

