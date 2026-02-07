Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal scores 92 in quarter-final vs Mumbai 

Veteran Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal played a solid knock in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Mumbai at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. On a tricky surface, the star batter scored 92 runs as Karnataka scored 173/10 in response to Mumbai's total of 120/10. This was his fifth 50-plus score in the ongoing season. Here are his stats.

Knock A brilliant hand from Mayank Karnataka were off to a fine start as Mayank formed solid partnerships with KL Rahul (28) and Devdutt Padikkal (17) for the first two wickets. However, the team then suffered a shocking collapse as no other batter could enter double digits. Mayank continued to bat well at one end and ensured his team got the lead. He eventually went down as the eighth batter.

Stats A look at his stats Mayank's 92 off 234 balls was laced with 14 fours and a six. The out-of-favor Indian Test opener hammered his 48th fifty in First-Class cricket (100s: 20). He has now raced to 8,740 FC runs across 122 games at an average of around 43, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,488 of his FC runs have come for India in Tests at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).

Advertisement